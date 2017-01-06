Blue Jackets lose 5-0 to Capitals, fall short of NHL record

by

So the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.”

Thursday night’s 5-0 loss wasn’t the outcome the Blue Jackets hoped for going into tonight’s Metro Division clash with the Washington Capitals. It halted Columbus’ winning streak at 16 consecutive games, one shy of tying the NHL record (17), and ended the team’s franchise-best point streak (17).

From John Tortorella’s perspective, the game started strong for the Blue Jackets. He was pleased with the first 25-30 minutes of play, but despite carrying play, they ran into a solid Braden Holtby in net, who turned away all 29 Columbus shots.

But for a team that has had to call upon a different element of play any given night to provide the keys to a win, the Blue Jackets couldn’t find any cylinder that would fire when they needed it to tonight.

“I think our power play deflated us a bit tonight,” Tortorella said. “We weren’t sharp on it. They get a couple of (shorthanded) scoring chances, Bob makes a couple of great saves, but I think it went downhill from there.”

As the Jackets strayed from their style of play, the game got away from them. But the tide has turned as far as the energy of the team, and the task at hand is to keep perspective that this is one game in an 82-game season.

“I trust the team,” Tortorella said. “I think they have a dynamic in that room. They don’t hope they’re going to win, they know they’re going to win. We know we’re a good hockey club. No one game is going to deter how we feel about ourselves.

“I’m excited they had the opportunity,” Tortorella said. “To enjoy this part of it. Now we go back to work and leave this alone.”

