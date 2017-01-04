Buckeyes beat Northwestern 94-87

by

In a wild back and forth game, Ohio State had the final push and was able to pull out a 94-87 victory over Northwestern Tuesday night in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Buckeyes are now 13-4 on the season and have started Big Ten play at 3-0. This was also the seventh-straight Big Ten game with 87 or more points which is a school-record.

Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with a season-high 33 points to go along with seven assists.

Chicago natives Linnae Harper and Kiara Lewis also shined in front of friends and family. Harper notched her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lewis had seven points and played a pivotal role in a late second quarter run.

The Buckeyes made a season-high 13 three-pointers in the contest while Northwestern nearly matched those 12 long balls.

Both teams came out on fire from long range as they combined for 12 long balls in the opening quarter. The Buckeyes made seven of those behind three from Calhoun and would lead 31-28 at the end of one. The margin stayed close most of the second quarter before the Buckeyes finished on a 10-0 over the final 1:18 to take a 54-42 lead into the break. OSU had 10 three-pointers in the first half which matched a season-high for an entire game.

The Wildcats outscored OSU 21-14 in the third quarter to tighten the game and the Buckeyes were able to pull out the gutty road win down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes return home on Saturday for a game with rival Michigan. The game is set to tip-off at Noon and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Click here to read more of this story.