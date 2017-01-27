You are here: Home / Sports / Buckeyes down Gophers 88-76

Life on the road is never easy and it took a hot shooting second half for Ohio State to pull away with an 88-76 win over Minnesota Thursday evening at Williams Arena.

The win was the fourth-straight for the Buckeyes and the second this season over Minnesota. Ohio State is now 18-5 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

Kelsey Mitchell led three Buckeyes in double-figures with 25 points. She made two three-pointers in a key 10-2 second quarter run and two more threes to give the Buckeyes an 11-point advantage with five and a half minutes to play.

Shayla Cooper had a great game, finishing with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The 18 points were her second-most this season and they came with zero turnovers.

Stephanie Mavunga notched her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. She also blocked three shots and had a couple of steals.

Tori McCoy added eight points off the bench while Linnae Harper chipped in with seven points and Asia Doss dished-out a team-high four assists.

Minnesota was led by its All-Big Ten guard Carly Wagner who poured in 34 points.

