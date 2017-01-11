Hurricanes topple Blue Jackets 5-3

by

This was just a weird game all around.

Before the game even began, the Blue Jackets were dealing with some significant shuffling of their lineup that started around lunch time. With Curtis McElhinney plucked off waivers by Toronto and Anton Forsberg called up, the latter was slated to share the net with Sergei Bobrovsky in what could be considered a prime opportunity.

Well, Bobrovsky got sick. Then Forsberg was told he was starting. Joonas Korpisalo was called up and arrived in time to serve as the backup goalie.

And minutes prior to the opening face-off, Matt Calvert fell ill and was scratched, sending Dalton Prout into the lineup and causing the lines to be shuffled at the last minute.

It never seemed to settle down for the Blue Jackets, who were a little disjointed throughout despite scoring the opening goal only 1:08 into the game. That goal belonged to Cam Atkinson, who secured his fourth straight 20-goal season on Jan. 10 – becoming the fourth Blue Jacket in team history to accomplish the feat.

“We had some chances in the third,” coach John Tortorella said. “When we switched the lines, it really gave us some juice, but we couldn’t score. I don’t think we gave up much.”

