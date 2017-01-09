Minnesota downs Ohio State 78-68

by

Confidence and poise are suddenly in ample supply at Minnesota. Newcomers to the lineup have provided instant sparks and critical production.

The most tangible factor in the turnaround, though, has to be the defense.

Amir Coffey had 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, helping the Gophers stave off another setback at home with a 78-68 victory over Ohio State on Sunday night.

”You can’t take for granted the little things at home because you’re going to have a great crowd,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. ”That’s not what’s going to win you the game. What’s going to win the game is great defense.”

The Gophers, who entered the game with the best field goal percentage defense in the Big Ten, held the Buckeyes without a basket for an 8:03 stretch early in the first half on their way to a 26-8 lead.

Akeem Springs scored 18 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Gophers (15-2, 3-1), who have already topped their Big Ten win total of last season and beat the Buckeyes for only the second time in the last 12 meetings.

”You’ve just got to be tough. You’ve got to get those 50-50 balls. You’ve got make the critical stop down the stretch,” Springs said.

Jae’Sean Tate had 20 points and nine rebounds and Trevor Thompson had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Ohio State (10-6, 0-3), but Tate also committed five fouls and seven turnovers. The Buckeyes have lost their first three conference games for the first time in coach Thad Matta’s 13 seasons.

”We’ve just got to figure out a way to just come out and play on the court like we do when we’re down by 10,” Tate said. ”We can’t wait.”

