Predators beat Blue Jackets 4-3

by

The Blue Jackets headed to Nashville for the last game before the All-Star break and, though they were in Music City, they couldn’t find their rhythm and fell to the Predators by a score of 4-3.

It was just the third time this season, but the second time in January, the Blue Jackets have lost consecutive games.

Early on, the game didn’t seem like it’d go the way of a sad country song. Brandon Saad scored his 16th goal of the season to put Columbus on the board first. But after a strong 20 minutes, the Jackets rode out time on the penalty kill in the second, and ultimately gave up three straight goals to Nashville.

“Did we manage the puck and execute as well in the second? Obviously not,” assistant coach Brad Shaw said. “But I thought the effort was there…we stayed with it. I thought (in) third period we got back on the attack and played the type of hockey we need to play.”

Columbus fought back in the third. Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray each notched goals to bring the score within one goal on two occasions, but the final pushes by the visitors were not enough.

The Blue Jackets played this game in the absence of head coach John Tortorella, who left Nashville due to a personal matter. But credit to the way Tortorella has worked with his coaching staff all season; Brad Shaw, Brad Larsen and Kenny McCudden were with the team at ice level.

Click here to read more of this story.