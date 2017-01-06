You are here: Home / Sports / Purdue holds off Ohio State 76-75

Purdue holds off Ohio State 76-75

Caleb Swanigan hit a free throw with 5 seconds left and No. 20 Purdue held off an Ohio State comeback to win 76-75 on Thursday night.

Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson tied the score at 75 with a layup with 15 seconds left but missed a subsequent free throw. Swanigan was fouled on the other end and hit his first free throw and missed the second. JaQuan Lyle grabbed the rebound but his 3-point try at the buzzer was off the mark.

Swanigan and Vincent Edwards paced with Boilermakers (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with 16 points apiece, and Dakota Mathias added 14.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 17 points for Ohio State and Marc Loving added 14.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 0-2 Big Ten) managed to battle back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to tie the score at 55 with 13:12 and kept it close, with Purdue holding off the furious last-minute rally.

Purdue led 43-39 at the half, going on an 8-0 run after Ohio State led 36-35 with 4 minutes left. Loving hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Buckeyes back within a manageable four points.

