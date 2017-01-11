Spartans smack Buckeyes 94-75

by

Michigan State senior Tori Jankoska scored a school-record 42 points and the Spartans would shoot their way to a 94-75 victory over Ohio State Tuesday night in the Breslin Center.

The loss was the first in Big Ten play for the Buckeyes who are now 14-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

It was simply Jankoska’s night as she was 8-of-19 from long range, 14-of-25 from the floor and had seven assists. It was also not the Buckeyes night as they shot a season-low 31.1 percent from the floor and were out-rebounded 52-40.

Kelsey Mitchell led four Buckeyes in double-figures with 13 points. Michigan native Asia Doss, as well as Alexa Hart and Kiara Lewis all added 11 points. Stephanie Mavunga grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with nine points and three blocks.

Click here to read more of this story.