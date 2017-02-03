You are here: Home / Sports / Buckeyes drop Nittany Lions 87-72

Kelsey Mitchell had four 3-pointers and 23 points and No. 14 Ohio State cruised to a sixth straight win with an 87-72 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (20-5, 10-1 Big Ten) started with a 21-7 lead, pushed the margin into double digits for good in the second quarter and led by as many as 24.

Sierra Calhoun added 17 points and made 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Buckeyes. Mitchell was 4 of 10 from deep and Ohio State finished 11 of 23. Stephanie Mavunga had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Nittany Lions (14-8, 4-6) had a 12-2 run to close to 82-68 with 3:31 left and got no closer. Teniya Page had 32 points and Sierra Moore had eight points and nine rebounds for Penn State.

Page made six of her 12 3-point attempts but Penn State went 9 for 27 as a team.

