Buckeyes down Iowa 88-81

Kelsey Mitchell and Shayla Cooper scored 20 points each and No. 13 Ohio State beat Iowa 88-81 on Sunday at Value City Arena to extend the Buckeyes’ season-high winning streak to eight.

Cooper added a season-high five assists and a team-high eight rebounds. Sierra Calhoun knocked-down five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Kiara Lewis put up 11 points for the Buckeyes (22-5, 12-1) who secured a top-four seed and a double-bye for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

The turning point in the game came with 3:30 to play in the fourth quarter. Lewis scored inside and then she and Mitchell added fastbreak buckets for a 6-0 spurt that took all of 37 seconds. That turned a tie game into a 78-72 OSU edge.

Linnae Harper, who finished the game with a season-high six steals, had back-to-back steals which led to lay-ups by Mitchell and Cooper with under two minutes to play to stretch the lead to 84-74.

Ally Disterhoft scored 22 points, Megan Gustafson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double this season to lead Iowa.

