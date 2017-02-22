Buckeyes upset Terrapins 98-87

by

Ohio State came out like they were shot out of a cannon on their way to a 98-87 upset of number two Maryland on Monday night. The Buckeyes extend their win streak to 10 straight games and now sport a 24-5 overall record including 14-1 in conference play.

Kelsey Mitchell spearheaded the Ohio State attacking scoring 31 points on 11-18 from the field, including 3-9 from deep and 6-8 from the line while playing 40 minutes in the contest.

Shayla Cooper had a huge performance on senior night tying a season-high with 20 points on 6-10 shooting and a perfect 3-3 from downtown while adding nine boards and five assists.

Alexa Hart had her best performance of the year scoring a season-high 15 points and grabbing four rebounds in 26 minutes off of the bench. Linnae Harper and Sierra Calhoun also contributed 11 points apiece for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes set season-highs for field goal percentage (63.2%) and 3-point percentage (55.6%) in the contest.

Shatori Walker-Kimborough led the Terrapins with 29 points while Brionna Jones adding 21 to the Terrapins effort.

