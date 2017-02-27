Marion Merchants Baseball Club holding registrations for spring season

by

The Marion Merchants Baseball Club has announced its 2017 recreational softball and baseball sign up dates.

All registration will be held in Grant Middle school gym lobby on Wednesdays, March 1st, 8th, 15th and 22nd from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. They will also be held on Sundays, March 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

Cost is $40 per child with a family maximum cap of $100.

The season will begin on Tuesday, May 30th. This is open to all local youth from ages 5-16.

For more information call 740-244-1157.

The Marion Merchants Baseball Club is a 501(C)(3) non profit organization. The Marion Merchants Baseball Club was formed to provide boys and girls the opportunity to learn fundamental baseball/softball skills, sportsmanship, discipline, and a positive attitude on and off the field.