Ohio State whip Nebraska 87-69

12th-ranked Ohio State had three players score in double-figures and it picked up its ninth straight win with an 87-69 victory at Nebraska on Thursday night.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Buckeyes with 27 points on 5-of-9 from long range. She has now crossed the 2,400 point mark in her career.

Sierra Calhoun made three shots from long range and was 4-of-5 from the floor overall to finish with 13 points. Freshman Tori McCoy didn’t miss a shot from the floor and scored 12 points and tied her season-high for the second-straight game with four blocks.

Guards Kiara Lewis and Linnae Harper also made some key buckets in the second half to stop the Huskers’ runs. Both players finished with nine points. Senior Shayla Cooper scored eight points and led the team with nine rebounds.

Jessica Shepard missed her first 10 shots of the night but managed to finish with a team-high 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio State shot over 50 percent for just the third time in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes made 10 threes but attempted just 12 free throws which was the fewest since going 3-of-9 against UConn on Dec. 19.

