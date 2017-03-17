Blue Jackets beat Panthers 2-1

by

This Jackets team just keeps finding a way.

Thursday, the Jackets managed to fight back into a game against the Florida Panthers to win 2-1, and set a new franchise record for home wins.

Coming in off a 7-2 win over Toronto, the Panthers were hungry for more points and they looked like they were going to keep going offensively, when they got the first goal of the game to lead 1-0.

But the Jackets stuck with their game plan, killed off two penalties and then got to scoring goals.

Zach Werenski tied the game 15:51 into the second period when Josh Anderson banked a pass off the backboards to Werenski who was on the far side of the left circle. With Matt Calvert screening the goaltender, Werenski fired a shot that went into the top right corner of the net to make it 1-1.

3:30 later, Jack Johnson, who we later found out had been ill coming into tonight’s game, lined up a shot from the middle of the blue line that Josh Anderson tipped in low to make it 2-1 and ultimately, secure the Jackets’ win.

It was Anderson’s fourth multi-point game this season.

