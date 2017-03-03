Blue Jackets beat Wild 1-0

by

If you just looked at the score of Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild you might think it was a game lacking in excitement. But make no mistake, the Blue Jackets came out on the winning end of a 1-0 game that was a fast paced, back-and-forth affair with a total of 78 shots on goal.

For the second time in as many games, the final score of a Blue Jackets game was 1-0, but this time, the Jackets were on the winning side of the equation beating the Minnesota Wild and sweeping the season series 2-0.

After a disallowed Minnesota score due to a distinct kicking motion in the second period, Brandon Saad scored the lone goal of the game 4:32 into the third and snapped a two-game, 108:49 scoring drought for the Jackets in the process. It was his 19th goal of the season, and came on a second effort after Devan Dubnyk couldn’t corral Saad’s shot from the right circle.

Sergei Bobrovsky was again simply outstanding. He turned away all 38 shots he faced and in the process earned his fourth shutout of the season, and his 33rd win this year, a new career high for the Russian goaltender.

The win marked the first time the Jackets have had back-to-back home shutouts since 2013 and the fourth time in franchise history that the team has 40 or more wins.

Click here to read more of this story.