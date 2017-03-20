Buckeyes advance to Sweet 16 with 82-68 thumping of Kentucky

by

Ohio State is heading back to the Sweet 16 after its 82-68 victory over Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.

This is the 11th trip to the Sweet 16 for Ohio State and the second consecutive season it has advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. This is the first time the Buckeyes have made it this far in consecutive seasons since a run of five straight Sweet 16 appearances from 1985-89.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 21 points, 10 of which came in an electric first quarter for the junior. Linnae Harper had a fantastic game for the Buckeyes as well, racking up numbers all over the box score in her first game against her former team. Harper poured in 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds while dishing out eight assists, her third double-double of the season. Tori McCoy also had a double-double for OSU, grabbing a team-high and personal season-high 12 rebounds to go along with her 14 points.

Mitchell made three of her shot attempts from beyond the arc against UK, putting her atop the Big Ten’s all-time career 3-pointers made list.

