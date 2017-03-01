Canadiens beat Blue Jackets 1-0 in overtime

by

The Blue Jackets fell to the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, 1-0, but don’t let the low score fool you. It was the kind of game that you couldn’t turn away from, one that was fueled by excellent goaltending from both teams and by physical, intense play that kept you on the edge of your seat.

The Jackets played their third game in four nights down a centerman, with William Karlsson out due to illness. They were powered by the play of Sergei Bobrovsky to keep the game scoreless through 60 minutes of regulation and force overtime.

In extra time, Bobrovsky again stood tall with a huge stop on Max Pacioretty before a holding call on Seth Jones gave Montreal the man advantage, and ultimately the opportunity to score the game-winning goal.

“A couple saves Bob made were outstanding and gave us a chance to get the point tonight,” Nick Foligno said. “It’s just disappointing because I though we probably deserved the two (points) or had a better chance to get the two the way we were controlling the overtime. It got taken out of our hands a little bit, but that’s the game.”

The Jackets come away with a season record of 2-0-1 over Montreal, and a 12-2 goal advantage in those three games.

In their last six contests, the Jackets are 4-1-1.

