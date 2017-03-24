Capitals beat Blue Jackets 2-1 in shootout

by

The Jackets went to Washington to face off against the Capitals Thursday night and vie for first place in the League. They came away with a point, in a 2-1 shootout loss.

With the victory, Washington remains in first place with 104 points. Pittsburgh sits two points behind in second with 102 points, and the Jackets hold the third position with 101 points. All three teams have nine regular season games left on the schedule.

Tonight’s game was scoreless in the first 40 minutes, and the Jackets survived a middle frame in which they gave Washington three power play opportunities before Seth Jones scored 41 seconds into the final frame.

Brandon Dubinsky fired a shot down low that rang off the goal post, but it challenged Braden Holtby to try to make a save and move low. Jones capitalized on the rebound from the right circle.

Washington tied it five minutes later but that was it for scoring through regulation and overtime before a shootout rendered the final decision on the game.

Cam Atkinson, Sam Gagner and Alexander Wennberg shot for the Jackets in the skills competition but none could solve Holtby. T.J. Oshie had the lone shootout score to give the Capitals the win.

Sergei Bobrovsky was tremendous. He turned away 44 of the 45 shots he faced, a new season high in saves in a game where the Jackets were outshot 45-30. Bobrovsky has earned a point in ten straight games (8-0-2).

