Indians beat Astros 4-3

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the game’s most talented young players, and he reminded the Astros of that Thursday. Lindor’s two-run, go-ahead homer in the seventh powered the Indians to a 4-3 victory over the Astros in the series finale at Progressive Field.

“It was fun to see,” Lindor said. “As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to go out, especially with how the ball was carrying today. It was special, because I was capable of helping my team win today.”

Lindor’s sixth home run of the season gave Cleveland its first lead of the game, one it wouldn’t lose. The Astros made it interesting in the ninth as they put runners on the corners with one out against Cody Allen, but the Indians closer worked out of the jam to close out the game.

Lindor’s homer allowed Indians starter Corey Kluber to pick up his third win of the season, as the right-hander went seven innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out a season-high 10. Kluber’s 10-K performance was his 25th career game with double-digit strikeouts.

“I thought his stuff was good, and as he got into the game and started using his changeup, he was real good,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “For him to give us seven, at least it gave us a chance.”

The Astros were able to get to Kluber early. Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo homer to center in the second, and a pair of RBI hits from Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman in the third allowed the Astros to hold the early lead. But Kluber held them scoreless in his final four innings of work before turning the ball over to the Tribe’s bullpen.

Edwin Encarnacion and Abraham Almonte added solo home runs in the second and fifth, respectively, off Astros starter Mike Fiers. The right-hander went 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits.

