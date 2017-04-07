U.S. Women crush Russia 4-0

by

The U.S. Women’s National Team shut out Russia 4-0 behind two goals each from Crystal Dunn and Allie Long and some excellent play from Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh in its first friendly match of the year in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,191 at Toyota Stadium.

The USA came out swinging, hitting shot after shot in the first five minutes of the game to establish the game’s tempo and finally broke through in the 10th minute when a perfectly weighted pass on the ground from Carli Lloyd found the speedy Dunn to open the scoring.

Allie Long’s header eight minutes later after a Rose Lavelle corner found her in position near the right post doubled in the U.S. lead. Dunn once again found herself on the left side in the 41st minute and calmly finished again to the lower right corner after winning a long ball sent over the top. The goal marked Dunn’s second career multi-goal game, with the first coming last year on Feb. 15, also at Toyota Stadium.

Long also finished the night with a brace, adding a second goal in the 70th minute to record her second multi-goal game for the USA. Curiously enough, her first career two-goal performance came exactly a year ago on April 6, 2016, against Colombia in East Hartford, Connecticut.

