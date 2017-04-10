U.S. Women top Russia again, this time 5-1

by

The U.S. Women’s National Team completed its road trip across Texas with a 5-1 dominant win against Russia in front of 11,347 fans on a beautiful spring day at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Crystal Dunn picked up right where she left off in Dallas, adding two more goals to lift her international tally to 22 goals and net her second consecutive brace.

The USA opened the scoring in the 20th minute after a Russia foul against Dunn inside the box gave the U.S. a penalty kick early in the game. Carli Lloyd converted the attempt to score her 97th career goal and get one closer to the century mark.

The game was a memorable one due to a pair of firsts. Rose Lavelle, who after three excellent outings against England, France and Russia last Thursday, scored her first WNT goal in her fourth start today. Additionally, goalkeeper Jane Campbell made her senior team debut, becoming the first goalkeeper to earn a first cap since Dec. 18, 2014.

The U.S. players will now enter a long break from national team duties as the 2017 NWSL season kicks off on April 15. The WNT will again reunite in June for a pair of friendlies in Europe against Sweden on June 8 (1:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, UDN) and against Norway on June 11 (1:15 p.m. ET on FOX). This will mark the first time since early 2015 that the U.S. Women will head overseas for friendly matches.

