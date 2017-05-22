Indians beat Astros 8-6 to earn sweep

by

The Indians continued their dominance of the Astros, polishing off a three-game sweep of Houston on Sunday afternoon behind a career-high-tying five RBIs from Yan Gomes — including a three-run homer — in an 8-6 win at Minute Maid Park.

The three-game skid matches the longest of the season for the Astros, who went 1-5 against the Tribe this season. Every game in the season series had been close prior to Sunday, when the Indians rocked Astros starter Joe Musgrove (3-4) for seven runs on eight hits in three-plus innings and jumped to an 8-1 lead, before holding off the Astros late.

“We got on them early and we stayed on them,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We definitely have a respect for them. They keep playing. There’s a reason they have a lot of come-from-behind wins.”

Gomes, Jason Kipnis, Edwin Encarnacion and Bradley Zimmer each collected two hits for the Indians.

Indians starter Danny Salazar (3-4) held the Astros to three runs, including homers by Carlos Beltran and Jose Altuve, on four hits and struck out seven batters in 5 2/3 innings.

The Astros rallied in the ninth when Marwin Gonzalez clubbed a two-out, two-run homer, capping a 13-pitch at-bat against Zach McAllister, and Alex Bregman followed with a shot to cut the deficit to 8-6. Four of the Astros’ six hits were homers.

