Indians beat Twins 8-3 with four home runs

After being held to one run on six hits in the first two games of the series, the Tribe’s bats woke up in Sunday’s series finale. Led by Jason Kipnis’ four-hit, two-homer and four-RBI day, the Indians topped the Twins, 8-3, at Progressive Field.

The Indians collected 13 hits on the day, including a two-run homer to center from Lonnie Chisenhall in the second inning and a solo shot from Carlos Santana to left in the third.

“We know what kind of offense we’re capable of having,” Kipnis said. “It’s about going out and executing and guys hitting with runners in scoring position and putting pressure on the defense. That’s stuff we haven’t been doing lately. We know we can put up crooked numbers with the best of them when things are going well.”

The eight runs would be more than enough support for Indians starter Trevor Bauer, who was in need of a strong outing. The Indians’ right-hander came through, going six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts to pick up his third win of the season.

The only runs the Twins were able to score off Bauer came on a two-run double by first baseman Kennys Vargas in the sixth and a seventh-inning solo homer by shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Twins starter Hector Santiago only lasted 2 2/3 innings, as the left-hander allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks, taking his second loss of the season.

