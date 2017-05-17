Rays beat Indians 6-4

by

The Rays entered Tuesday’s game against the Indians fifth in the American League with 51 home runs. Once again, the team’s power was on full display, as Tampa Bay combined to hit a season-high five homers to back starter Jake Odorizzi and defeat the Indians, 6-4, at Progressive Field.

Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson led the way with two solo homers off Indians starter Danny Salazar. Tim Beckham connected for a two-run home run off reliever Shawn Armstrong, and Colby Rasmus and Derek Norris both added solo shots off Salazar.

“Good win,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We talked yesterday about how — hopefully — the offense would kind of carry over. It seemed like it did. I know we got a lot of solo shots in there, and then Beck came up with the big two-run blast. The offense definitely carried over into this game and got us a nice cushion for Odo to work with.”

The five home runs — also the most allowed by Cleveland this season — provided Odorizzi with just enough support. The right-hander pitched six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts to pick up his third win of the season. Closer Alex Colome recorded the final three outs of the game to pick up his 10th save.

Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion provided the biggest hit of the night for the Tribe with a two-run homer to center to cap off a three-run sixth inning. Jason Kipnis added an RBI double in the third.

Salazar struggled keeping the ball in the park, as he allowed four of the Rays’ homers — a career-high — in five-plus innings of work. Although he struck out nine, the right-hander was charged with five runs on six hits and was handed his fourth loss of the season.

