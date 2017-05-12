Reds edge Giants 3-2

by

Defensive replacement Scooter Gennett hit a leadoff triple in the eighth inning and scored on Zack Cozart’s RBI double as the Reds bounced back after twice coming up short with runners in scoring position to beat the Giants, 3-2, on Thursday night.

“I feel like the team in general, we’ve been coming through in spots like that,” Cozart said.

Billy Hamilton continued to pepper the Giants’ pitching staff, singling twice and scoring a pair of runs while Joey Votto remained the Reds’ hottest hitter with two RBIs to help Cincinnati win its fourth straight against San Francisco.

The Reds played from behind most of the night after starter Bronson Arroyo gave up solo home runs to Brandon Belt and Denard Span, but they tied it on Votto’s RBI single in the sixth before Cozart’s game-winner in the eighth off reliever Hunter Strickland.

“I feel like Bronson did what Bronson always does all the time, pitch really well, gave us a great chance to win,” said Cozart. “Bullpen was lights out. And when you have the recipe, you don’t have to score many runs, which was obvious tonight.”

Wandy Peralta (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Five days after giving up 10 runs in three innings to the Reds, Giants starter Ty Blach limited Cincinnati to two runs on five hits while matching his season high of seven innings.

