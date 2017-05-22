Revolution down Crew SC 2-1

by

The Black & Gold fell 2-1 on the road Sunday afternoon against the New England Revolution in the pair’s second and final matchup of the 2017 Major League Soccer regular season. Forward Ola Kamara gave Columbus the early lead with a masterful outside-of-the-boot volley from the top of the box in the 20th minute.

Despite an early chance by forward Kekuta Manneh and midfielder Federico Higuain in the 4th minute of action, Kamara put Crew SC ahead with his perfect right-footed screamer to the left corner in the 20th minute off a long ball from Captain Wil Trapp — his 10th career assist.

The celebrations didn’t last long thanks to a turnaround goal four minutes later by Diego Fagundez in the 24th minute off a build-up play by Kei Kamara and Lee Nguyen. Fagundez found the back of the net once more 10 minutes later, solidifying the Revs’ eventual victory.

Despite the goal deficit, the Black & Gold put up a good fight with 524 passes with a 85 percent passing accuracy. They also maintained a 64.2 percent possession and completed 28 crosses. Crew SC produced plenty of good chances — including a high shot attempt by defender Waylon Francis in the 29th minute and a Justin Meram header off the crossbar in the 59th. Columbus also gained a slight advantage in second half stoppage time when a straight red card was shown to Andrew Farrell, bringing the Revs down to 10-men.

Crew SC next visits Toronto FC on May 26.

The Black & Gold return to MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus to host the defending MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders on May 31.