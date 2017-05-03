Tigers down Indians 5-2

by

The Tigers already have as many wins over the Indians in 2017 as they did all of last season. Miguel Cabrera’s two-run home run in his first game back from the disabled list led a five-run, three-inning onslaught against Corey Kluber, supporting Justin Verlander for a 5-2 win Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

Detroit has taken four of five games in the division rivalry, including the first two games of this four-game series. Cleveland won 14 of 18 last year.

“Any win against a division rival is big, especially these guys who beat on us last year,” Verlander said. “It feels good. But we all know it’s a long ways yet.”

The second Verlander-Kluber matchup in three weeks wasn’t quite as high-scoring as last month’s meeting in Cleveland, but it wasn’t a pitchers’ duel, either. Eight of 17 batters reached base safely on Kluber (3-2), including an Andrew Romine RBI double and run-scoring singles from Victor Martinez and Alex Avila.

Kluber exited after three innings due to tightness in his lower back, which has been an issue for the pitcher sporadically all season. Indians manager Terry Francona said the team will re-evaluate Kluber on Wednesday in order to determine if a trip to the 10-day DL might be in order.

“Obviously, it doesn’t feel great,” Kluber said. “I had to come out of the game for it. It’s been a few starts now, kind of on and off to different degrees. Tonight, for whatever reason, it just wasn’t allowing me to go out there and pitch very well.”

Verlander struggled for command in the chilly weather, but delivered seven innings with two runs allowed, walking four and striking out five. Francisco Rodriguez brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but retired Francisco Lindor for his seventh save.

