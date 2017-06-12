Indians beat White Sox 4-2 to win series

by

Carlos Carrasco was effective into the sixth and the Indians’ late-inning bullpen trio handled the rest, helping the Tribe to a 4-2 victory over the White Sox on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field. Cleveland took two out of three to win the series.

Carrasco (6-3) limited Chicago to two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one in the win. After his exit, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings to lock down a lead that was provided via offensive contributions from a handful of hitters.

Miller took over for Carrasco in the sixth and struck out two to strand a runner at second.

“It was great. We have an unbelievable bullpen,” Carrasco said. “As soon as I saw Miller, I said, ‘This inning is over.’ I just left the man on second base right there. Shaw, Cody Allen, it was amazing.”

“We got the tying run to the plate and we had the potential winning run in the on-deck circle,” said White Sox manager Rick Renteria of the ninth inning against Allen. “We just weren’t able to get there.”

Lefty Jose Quintana lasted five innings, allowing run-scoring singles to Roberto Perez (second inning) and Erik Gonzalez (fourth). Quintana dropped to 2-8 on the year after being charged with three runs on five hits. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor added an RBI double in the seventh against reliever Tommy Kahnle to give Allen a little more cushion for his 15th save of the year.

