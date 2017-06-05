Indians shut out Royals 8-0

by

Left fielder Daniel Robertson had two hits and three RBIs, and the Indians’ bullpen, which gave up seven runs on Saturday, shut down the Royals over 7 1/3 innings in an 8-0 victory on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 58 minutes by rain. The Royals were shut out a league-leading sixth time.

Dan Otero (1-0) got the win in relief of starter Trevor Bauer — Otero threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jason Kipnis hit his seventh home run for the Indians and had two RBIs.

Neither starter took the mound after the delay. Royals’ rookie starter Eric Skoglund gave up four hits and four runs in two innings. Bauer gave up two hits and no runs through 1 2/3 innings.

“Robertson definitely gave us a spark,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He was in the middle of everything. We jump out and get four before the rain came. Trevor was more than willing to go back out there, but I didn’t think that made any sense.”

Royals’ second baseman Whit Merrifield, who had three hits, extended his career-high hitting streak to 19 games. It’s the longest active streak in the Major Leagues.

“My timing is really good right now,” Merrifield said. “I’m seeing the ball well. And I think my pitch selection is better. I’m taking pitches I don’t like and I’m hitting the pitches I should hit.”

The Indians recorded a Major League-leading seventh shutout.

