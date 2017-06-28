Rangers down Indians 2-1

by

Adrian Beltre’s 450th home run could not have come at a better time, as the third baseman’s solo shot off Indians closer Cody Allen in the top of the ninth proved to be the difference in the Rangers’ 2-1 win on Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Beltre’s 103-mph home run traveled a projected 401 feet per Statcast™ and broke a 1-1 tie that had held since the fifth inning. It was the second time in four days Allen had allowed a go-ahead home run, with the first coming from Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.

The long ball marked the third consecutive game that Beltre has homered. He now is one of three active players with 450 career home runs, joining Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera and Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols.

“I think that is just another piece of the legend of Adrian Beltre,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “What he is able to do, especially late in a game, we saw it so much pretty much for two years. Last year, coming back from the injury like he never missed an at-bat, or a game, to be able to swing the bat the way he has been able to do since then is incredible. Professional hitter, a big-time clutch hitter.”

The Indians scored the game’s first run in the second inning on an RBI single to center from right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall. The Rangers tied the game in the top of the fifth on Robinson Chirinos’ 11th homer of the the season.

Indians starter Mike Clevinger spun one of his strongest outings of the season, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high nine in six frames. He also established a career best with 20 swinging strikes, per Statcast™.

“He pitched unbelievable,” Allen said. “He did everything he could. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hold it down there at the end. That’s baseball. Their guy threw the ball pretty well, too.”

Rangers starter Tyson Ross — who made just his fourth start since Opening Day 2016 — battled Clevinger for six innings. He held the Indians to one run on two hits, walked two and struck out five. He retired the final 12 batters he faced.

