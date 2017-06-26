Reds beat Nationals 6-2

by

The Reds entered Sunday with just one win in their past 13 contests, largely due to their struggling rotation. During that stretch, Cincinnati starters were 0-8 with an 8.49 ERA.

But Scott Feldman reversed that trend against the Nationals. The right-hander allowed two runs in seven innings, receiving an early cushion from the offense as the Reds defeated the Nationals, 6-2, at Nationals Park. They avoided their first series sweep vs. Washington since 2008.

“As a manager, [I know] that he’ll deal with whatever situation he’s faced with,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “The maturity, the experience, the confidence is something not only important to our club, but it’s important for our young guys to see it.”

The Reds attacked Tanner Roark from the beginning by scoring five runs in the first inning. Cincy added a run in the second when Scooter Gennett, who finished 4-for-5, knocked his fourth home run in the past seven games. Roark, who entered with an 8.03 ERA this month, settled in afterward, but he surrendered six runs on nine hits.

“I felt like I was making my pitches,” Roark said. “Sometimes stuff like that happens. You can’t get overwhelmed or mad about it. Just tip your cap and keep going out there. I was happy to stay out there as long as I did and finish the game.”

Feldman, who started the Reds’ previous win on June 19, outdueled Roark, helping the Reds as they try to climb out of last place in the National League Central. His lone blemish came in the fourth inning when Michael Taylor launched his third homer in two days.

