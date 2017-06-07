Rockies beat Indians 11-3

by

Rockies rookie Antonio Senzatela brought Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger’s brief road dominance to a quick end Tuesday night. Senzatela delivered a three-run double in the second inning and threw 6 1/3 solid innings, as the National League West-leading Rockies won, 11-3, at Coors Field.

Senzatela (8-2), who entered the night tied for the NL lead in wins, and Mark Reynolds, who homered twice to run his team-high total to 16 and tied a career high with five RBIs, lifted the Rockies to their third victory in the last four games.

“We’re rolling and having a good time as a club,” Reynolds said. “Everyone’s contributing. Everyone’s doing their jobs. Our pitching is unbelievable.”

The offensive onslaught helped the Rockies overcome Lonnie Chisenhall’s solo shot in the fifth and Bradley Zimmer’s two-run homer in the seventh, both off Senzatela. But the right-hander held the Indians to three runs on six hits and struck out four. In seven home starts, Senzatela is 6-1 with a 3.20 ERA and has gone at least six innings in all but one outing.

The usually fastball-reliant Senzatela used more offspeed pitches than usual and kept Cleveland off balance with the exception of a few mistakes. Senzatela had been touched for four runs in three of his previous four starts.

“I was thinking they were looking for fastball and I was going to throw off-speed,” Senzatela said. “Today I had a really good changeup for me, and a really good slider.”

Senzatela’s bases-clearing double came after No. 8 hitter Tony Wolters was intentionally walked to load the bases. Before then, Clevinger hadn’t surrendered an earned run in two previous road starts. Carlos Gonzalez swatted his fifth homer of the season — and first at Coors since April 25 — in the third off Clevinger, a two-run shot. Reynolds’ first homer was a three-run shot off Zach McAllister in the fifth, and he followed that with a two-run homer off Nick Goody in the seventh.

