U.S. Men take point in 1-1 draw with Mexico at formidable Estadio Azteca

The U.S. Men’s National Team utilized a brilliant sixth-minute chip from Michael Bradley and a strong defensive performance to earn a spirited 1-1 draw against Mexico at the monstrous Estadio Azteca on Matchday 6 of CONCACAF’s Final Round of 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. The tie is the USA’s third all-time at the stadium in World Cup Qualifying and pushes the MNT’s record to 1-8-3 all-time at the iconic venue.

Heavily pressing Mexico in midfield, the U.S. got out to the best possible start when Michael Bradley cut out a back pass at midfield from Javier Hernandez and quickly drove towards goal. Looking up to find Guillermo Ochoa well off his line, the MNT captain alertly chipped the Mexico goalkeeper from 40 yards, stunning the boisterous crowd into silence as he celebrated in front of the USA’s traveling supporters.

Not content to sit back, the U.S. came close again in the 23rd minute when Bobby Wood’s shot at the six-yard box was partially deflected. Immediately thereafter, Ochoa hurriedly distributed out to Hernandez at midfield before he fed Carlos Vela on the right. The Mexico forward cut inside and hit a blistering low effort from outside the area that caught Brad Guzan leaning the wrong way before it snuck inside the right post.

While the U.S. continued to pick its moments to go forward in the second half, Mexico kept the visitors honest when Hector Herrera rocketed his free kick from 30 yards off the underside of the crossbar in the 71st minute.

Just moments later, Bradley received a bouncing pass from Kellyn Acosta and hit a half volley from 30 yards that beat Ochoa, but rang off the outside of the right post in the 74th minute.

Relying heavily on an assured performance from the back line in midfield, the U.S. continued to pick out passes and frustrate the home side in the dying moments before center referee Joel Aguilar Chicas blew the final whistle on the well-contested match.

With the result, the USA improves to 2-2-2 and moves level with second-place Costa Rica on eight points in the Final Round of 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Hexagonal Matchday 6 concludes on Tuesday, June 13 when Panama hosts Honduras and Costa Rica welcomes Trinidad & Tobago.

The MNT reconvenes later this month for a friendly against Ghana on Saturday, July 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut before beginning 2017 Gold Cup play against Panama on Saturday, July 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m. ET; FOX and Univision Networks).