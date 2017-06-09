U.S. Men down Trinidad & Tobago 2-0

by

The U.S. Men’s National Team used two second-half goals in the span of 10 minutes from Christian Pulisic to earn a 2-0 World Cup Qualifying victory against Trinidad & Tobago in front of a sellout crowd of 19,188 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. With the victory, the U.S. is now 2-2-1 (seven points) in the Final Round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of Sunday’s match away to rivals Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, Univision and UDN).

Facing a Trinidad & Tobago side content to absorb pressure and counter, the U.S. attacked early and often, seeing a 15th minute attempt from Clint Dempsey swing just over the cross bar, before John Brooks and Jozy Altidore forced T&T goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams into back-to-back diving saves 10 minute later.

The Soca Warriors would break some of the pressure and get their best chance of the half in the 33rd minute when Khaleem Hyland crossed from the left for Kenwyne Jones. USA goalkeeper Tim Howard couldn’t get to the ball in time and Jones nodded his effort off the cross bar before it was cleared from danger.

The U.S. forced another two-save sequence out of Williams in the 35th minute when Jorge Villafaña’s long-range effort was palmed away before Altidore’s follow-up header was tipped out for a corner kick. Trinidad & Tobago kept the U.S. honest just before the break, when another counter attack resulted in Hyland blasting a low effort that forced a diving stop out of Howard.

The breakthrough came just seven minutes into the second half when a well-worked build up between Darlington Nagbe and Clint Dempsey eventually saw DeAndre Yedlin pick out Pulisic, who slid through the area to finish his sixth international goal in the 52nd minute.

Pulisic doubled the U.S. lead 10 minutes later when a simple combination between Yedlin and Altidore allowed the 18-year-old a lane into the box where he finished past Williams and inside the right post.

The U.S. nearly had a third when Alejandro Bedoya connected with fellow substitute Bobby Wood, who powered his effort from the top off the area off the left post in the 84th minute.

The U.S. MNT quickly shifts its focus to the much anticipated road trip to face Mexico on Sunday, June 11. Kickoff from historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is schedule for 8:30 p.m. ET and the match can be seen live on FS1, Univision and UDN.