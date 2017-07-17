A’s beat Indians 7-3 to complete sweep

by

The A’s knocked out Indians starter Trevor Bauer in the first inning and got a solid start from Sean Manaea to finish off a sweep of the American League Central leaders with a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.

“It was important for us to try and win a series after the break, especially at home, and to sweep is an added bonus,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You don’t expect to sweep a team like that, but once you get two, you get greedy for the third one.”

The A’s battered Bauer for four runs, getting two-out, two-run singles from rookies Ryon Healy and Jaycob Brugman. Bauer exited after Brugman’s single with three hits allowed, three walks and two strikeouts on 43 pitches, his most pitches in an inning since 2014.

That was plenty of support for the left-hander Manaea, with the only damage against him in seven innings coming on a two-run single by Michael Brantley in the fourth. Manaea gave up five hits, walked three and struck out eight to earn his eighth win of the season.

On the day the A’s traded key relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals, the Oakland bullpen trio of Daniel Coulombe, Liam Hendriks and callup Simon Castro combined to throw the final two innings and gave up one run on three hits.

Jed Lowrie hit his 10th homer of the season in the third, taking Indians reliever Dan Otero deep to right-center. The A’s added two more in the eighth on Matt Joyce’s two-run single.

