...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

A’s beat Indians 7-3 to complete sweep

The A’s knocked out Indians starter Trevor Bauer in the first inning and got a solid start from Sean Manaea to finish off a sweep of the American League Central leaders with a 7-3 win Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum.

“It was important for us to try and win a series after the break, especially at home, and to sweep is an added bonus,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You don’t expect to sweep a team like that, but once you get two, you get greedy for the third one.”
The A’s battered Bauer for four runs, getting two-out, two-run singles from rookies Ryon Healy and Jaycob Brugman. Bauer exited after Brugman’s single with three hits allowed, three walks and two strikeouts on 43 pitches, his most pitches in an inning since 2014.

That was plenty of support for the left-hander Manaea, with the only damage against him in seven innings coming on a two-run single by Michael Brantley in the fourth. Manaea gave up five hits, walked three and struck out eight to earn his eighth win of the season.

On the day the A’s traded key relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals, the Oakland bullpen trio of Daniel Coulombe, Liam Hendriks and callup Simon Castro combined to throw the final two innings and gave up one run on three hits.

Jed Lowrie hit his 10th homer of the season in the third, taking Indians reliever Dan Otero deep to right-center. The A’s added two more in the eighth on Matt Joyce’s two-run single.

