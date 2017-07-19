Crew SC downs Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in international friendly

by

Columbus Crew SC notched a 1-0 victory in Monday’s international friendly against German Bundesliga-side Eintracht Frankfurt at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, thanks to an early goal from forward Ola Kamara.

Kamara finished perfectly in the 26th minute with a rocket over Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky. The attack was led by Crew SC midfielder Cristian Martinez. Martinez created a breakaway run for himself before finding Kamara with a rolling assist that left no doubt of an early Black & Gold lead.

Martinez’s assist came in his first Crew SC action of 2017. The assist was also the first of his career in Columbus. Martinez, hailing from El Chorrillo, Panama City, Panama, appeared in five matches for the Black & Gold last season, starting two and scoring one goal.

The goal was Kamara’s 10th this season in all-competitions. The Norwegian forward is no stranger to the style of German football like Eintracht Frankfurt’s. Kamara spent the second half of the 2012-13 season playing for 1860 Munich in Germany.

The statistics of the match were nearly identical. Both teams registered seven shots and four shots on goal. The difference may have been Crew SC’s advantage in saves by a margin of four to three.

That difference in saves came thanks to Crew SC goalkeeper Brad Stuver. In his second start this season in all contests, Stuver recorded the clean sheet with a multitude of different defenders in front of him. Stuver sacrificed his body in the 83rd minute to save a ball on a scramble that may have very well clinched the game for the Black & Gold.

The match was the last leg of Eintracht Frankfurt’s tour of the United States. The 2016-17 DFB Pokal finalists, currently in their preseason, played earlier this month against Seattle Sounders FC and the San Jose Earthquakes.

Due to the Major League Soccer-sanctioned 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup break, Crew SC has been out of competitive action since July 4. The wait for Crew SC supporters will end on July 22 at MAPFRE Stadium when Columbus takes on the Philadelphia Union in league play.