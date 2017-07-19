Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

Giants edge Indians 2-1

Eduardo Nunez shot a pitch into right field, delivering a walk-off win against Indians closer Cody Allen on Tuesday night. San Francisco’s 2-1 victory in 10 innings over the Tribe culminated in a mob of celebrating Giants players on the infield.

The win was the fourth in walk-off fashion this season for the Giants, who started their decisive rally with a leadoff double by Conor Gillaspie on his 30th birthday. Allen then watched a bunt from Denard Span roll by for an unlikely infield single, setting up the game-winning blow from Nunez, who recorded his first RBI since rejoining the team from a stint on the disabled list.

“It’s great to have those,” said Giants starter Ty Blach. “Everybody feels good after a win like that, especially after a tough one last night with a couple of plays that really hurt us. Being able to bounce back and play a really crisp game, that was great for our guys.”

With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 1-4 on its current trip through Oakland and San Francisco. In the five games, the Indians have hit .192 as a team with 12 runs scored and have posted a .334 OPS in 41 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

“It’s been kind of a theme this trip,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I don’t want to go back and [focus on that], because that doesn’t help, but we’ve just got to keep grinding. Sometimes teams go through periods like this. We’ve just got to figure out a way to win 2-1, as opposed to losing 2-1.”

Blach handcuffed the Tribe over seven innings, scattering seven hits, striking out three and walking one in his no-decision. He dropped his ERA to 2.33 over his last three starts. Cleveland’s only breakthrough against the lefty came in the third, when Bradley Zimmer singled and later scored on a triple by Brandon Guyer.

Indians righty Mike Clevinger — also forced to walk away with a no-decision — struck out seven, walked two and limited San Francisco to one unearned run in six innings. Over his past six turns for the Tribe, the right-hander has logged a 1.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a .161/.277/.259 opponents’ slash line.

