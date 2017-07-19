Giants edge Indians 2-1

by

Eduardo Nunez shot a pitch into right field, delivering a walk-off win against Indians closer Cody Allen on Tuesday night. San Francisco’s 2-1 victory in 10 innings over the Tribe culminated in a mob of celebrating Giants players on the infield.

The win was the fourth in walk-off fashion this season for the Giants, who started their decisive rally with a leadoff double by Conor Gillaspie on his 30th birthday. Allen then watched a bunt from Denard Span roll by for an unlikely infield single, setting up the game-winning blow from Nunez, who recorded his first RBI since rejoining the team from a stint on the disabled list.

“It’s great to have those,” said Giants starter Ty Blach. “Everybody feels good after a win like that, especially after a tough one last night with a couple of plays that really hurt us. Being able to bounce back and play a really crisp game, that was great for our guys.”

With the loss, Cleveland dropped to 1-4 on its current trip through Oakland and San Francisco. In the five games, the Indians have hit .192 as a team with 12 runs scored and have posted a .334 OPS in 41 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

“It’s been kind of a theme this trip,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “I don’t want to go back and [focus on that], because that doesn’t help, but we’ve just got to keep grinding. Sometimes teams go through periods like this. We’ve just got to figure out a way to win 2-1, as opposed to losing 2-1.”

Blach handcuffed the Tribe over seven innings, scattering seven hits, striking out three and walking one in his no-decision. He dropped his ERA to 2.33 over his last three starts. Cleveland’s only breakthrough against the lefty came in the third, when Bradley Zimmer singled and later scored on a triple by Brandon Guyer.

Indians righty Mike Clevinger — also forced to walk away with a no-decision — struck out seven, walked two and limited San Francisco to one unearned run in six innings. Over his past six turns for the Tribe, the right-hander has logged a 1.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a .161/.277/.259 opponents’ slash line.

