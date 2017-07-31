Reds beat Marlins 6-4

by

Luis Castillo showed flashes of being a front-line starter and played the role of stopper to lift the Reds to a 6-4 win over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Castillo allowed one run over a career-high eight innings and added a squeeze bunt, while Tucker Barnhart drove in three, including a two-run single in a four-run seventh inning. With Castillo setting the tone, Cincinnati snapped a six-game skid. Miami saw its four-game win streak snapped.

“I think today was I tried to hit the spots,” Castillo said through interpreter Julio Morillo. “I wasn’t focused on striking everyone out. I tried to pitch to contact. I think that was the key. Be around the zone, let the guys get out. I know I have a really good defense behind me. I tried to be around the zone with every pitch. Today was a good day for me.”

The game matched two pitchers traded for each other in January. The Reds sent Dan Straily to the Marlins for Castillo, reliever Austin Brice and outfield prospect Isaiah White. Both right-handers were impressive.

Sporting a fastball that maxed at 99.1 mph, per Statcast™, Castillo showed why he has a promising future. He scattered three hits and struck out six. For Straily, the question remains if his tenure with the Marlins is coming to an end. Miami is entertaining trade offers for the 28-year-old, who may be moved by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET non-waiver Trade Deadline.

“Both guys were really good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “I thought Dan early just had a little hiccup. You could kind of see it in the third, he hit a rhythm. He was kind of on cruise control after that. He kinda could have kept going.

“Their guy was good, showed good composure. Obviously, his stuff is good. He showed the whole package today — fielded his position, got bunts down, held runners. He was good.”

Click here to read more of this story.