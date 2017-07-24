U.S. Men beat Costa Rica 2-0, will face Jamaica in Gold Cup final

by

The U.S. Men’s National Team utilized two second-half goals in the span of 10 minutes from Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey to defeat Costa Rica 2-0 in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal in front of 45,516 fans at AT&T Stadium.

Dempsey’s 82nd minute strike was the 57th of his international career, tying him with Landon Donovan for the most all-time by a U.S. MNT player.

With the win, the U.S. MNT moves on to its record 10th Gold Cup Final on Wednesday, July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (9:30 p.m. ET; FS1, Univision and Univision Deportes Network), where it will meet the winner of Sunday’s second semifinal between Mexico and Jamaica.

Coming on the heels of a fury of second-half chances, the breakthrough came six minutes after Dempsey entered, unlocking the Costa Rica defense with a beautiful pass for Altidore who then tucked his effort past Costa Rica ‘keeper Patrick Pemberton in the 72nd minute.

Dempsey got in on the scoring 10 minutes later, when he curled a low free kick from 25 yards out around the Costa Rica wall and just inside the right post to record his historic 57th all-time goal

The U.S. MNT takes on Jamaica, who defeated Mexico 1-0 on Sunday, in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final on Wednesday, July 26. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1, Univision and Univision Deportes Network).

Click here to read more.