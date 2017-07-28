U.S. Women fall to Australia 1-0 to open Tournament of Nations

by

In a tightly-contested match, the U.S. Women’s National Team could not create an equalizer despite a furious second-half push and fell 1-0 to Australia in the first match of the Tournament of Nations for both teams.

The U.S. WNT opened the game with a strong effort and almost created the game’s first goal in the 11th minute after some nice footwork from forward Christen Press outside the box found Megan Rapinoe on the left side. Rapinoe’s shot went to the near post but Australia and Houston Dash ‘keeper Lydia Williams did well to push it out for a corner kick.

Australia found its stride in the second frame with some excellent defensive pressure and their efforts paid off in a goal that came from a corner kick. In the 67th minute the USA failed to clear a bouncing ball in the penalty are despite chance to sweep it out of danger and the ball fell to Tameka Butt, who finished from close-range after the penalty area scramble to give Australia the lead.

The USA had three excellent changes to equalize late in the game, but Williams came up huge each time, none bigger than a flying save in the 64 th minute when second half substitute Carli Lloyd ripped a 20-yard shot that was headed into the upper right corner before it was pushed away by the ‘keeper.

In the day’s earlier match, a late equalizer from Camila in the 87 th minute helped Brazil earn a 1-1 tied with Japan after Yuka Momiki had given them a second half lead.

Click here to read more.