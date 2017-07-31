U.S. Women score 3 goals in nine minutes to beat Brazil 4-3

by

In a wild ending at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday evening, the U.S. Women’s National Team scored three goals in nine minutes at the end of the match to overturn a 3-1 deficit and earn a thrilling 4-3 win against Brazil.

Australia leads the Tournament of Nations after a 4-2 victory against Japan in the first game of the day, but the win keeps the USA alive for the tournament title. All four teams now head north for the conclusion of the competition on Aug. 3 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., as Australia takes on Brazil (4:15 p.m. PT on ESPN3) and the USA faces Japan (7 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and UDN).

In order to win the tournament, the USA will need to defeat Japan, have Brazil defeat Australia, and overturn a three-goal difference.

Brazil scored in just the second minute on a swirling shot from Andressinha that was misplayed by Alyssa Naeher, but the USA leveled it 16 minutes later when Samantha Mewis ran onto a square pass from Megan Rapinoe at the top of the penalty box and smashed a low, driven shot into the left corner.

While both teams were dangerous in the attack throughout the match, the USA created the better chances and eventually out-shot Brazil 24-13. But it was the South Americans who took the 3-1 lead, scoring on set plays in the 63rd and 78th minutes through Bruna Benites — off a corner — and Andressinha off a direct free kick.

The USA wasted no time launching an epic comeback as 57th minute substitute Christen Press blasted a shot into the upper left corner to pull within one. Rapinoe’s equalizer in the 85th minute was a thing of beauty as Press chipped a ball over the defense to her on the left side of the penalty box. In a fluid motion, Rapinoe brought the ball down perfectly and drilled a low shot from an extremely tight angle that snuck into the near post to tie the game.

Four minutes later, Ertz, who had also come on the 57th minute, got the winner by smashing home a loose ball after a goal mouth scramble, and the USA did well to salt away the remaining minutes.

In the earlier game of the day, Australia put in a dominant performance and got a hat trick from Samantha Kerr as it answered Japan’s early score with four consecutive goals. Japan pulled a goal back in stoppage time for the final score line.

