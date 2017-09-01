Buckeyes rebound in second half to beat Indiana 49-21

by

Facing one of the toughest opening night challenges in recent memory, Ohio State fell behind early but would run away from Indiana in the second half for a 49-21 victory on Thursday night in Bloomington.

The Buckeye defense stepped up in the second half and held IU to just 151 yards and forced three of the Hoosiers four total turnovers in the final 40 minutes. The offense fed off that momentum and outscored the hosts 36-7 after halftime including scoring the final 29 points of the game.

Playing in the first game of his career and becoming just the second Buckeye true-freshman running back to make his collegiate debut in their first collegiate game, J.K. Dobbins ran for a game-high 181 yards on 29 carries. The 181 yards marked a first-game freshman school rushing record.

Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett looked impressive as he was 20-of-35 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 13 times for 61 yards and a touchdown. Barrett set his 24th school record (total offense) in the game with 365 total yards, giving him a school-best 9,211 yards.

