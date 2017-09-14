Indians break AL win streak record with 21st straight victory

by

There was a moment on Wednesday afternoon when it felt like this incredible run by the Indians might finally find its finish line. Jay Bruce quickly saw to it that such thoughts were fleeting, delivering a first-inning home run that kept Cleveland’s magic alive and helped the team go where no American League club had previously gone.

With their 5-3 victory over the Tigers, the Indians set an AL record with 21 consecutive victories, surpassing the mark that the A’s established 15 years ago. Cleveland moved into a tie with the 1935 Cubs for the second-longest winning streak in baseball history.

“I think they’re enjoying themselves. They should,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “It’s pretty special.”

If the Indians do keep the streak alive, there is one more historic team to potentially chase down. The Major League record is 26 straight wins, achieved by the 1916 Giants, from Sept. 7-30 of that year.

Bruce was asked if the historic nature of the Indians’ streak has sunk in.

“Oh, absolutely not,” Bruce said. “We’re so focused. You know everyone talks about the streak and being consumed with it. What consumes us is the daily kind of schedule and game we have to get ready for.”

