Crew SC beats Atlanta in shootout to advance in playoffs

Columbus Crew SC were definitely the underdog when they traveled to the South to face Atlanta United in the Knockout Round of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs. That didn’t matter, as they escaped Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win after a wild 120 minutes and a penalty-kick shootout.

Crew SC goalkeeper Zack Steffen made eight saves during the first 120 minutes, some of the spectacular variety, and he came up with two huge saves in the shootout against Julian Gresseland Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

Atlanta ‘keeper Brad Guzan made a few big saves of his own, including one on Pedro Santos in the first half. Michael Parkhurst cleared a Harrison Afful header off the line in the 118th minute to ensure the match went to a penalty shootout.

Crew SC will now advance to face New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.