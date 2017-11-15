Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 2-1 in OT

by

This is getting to be a trend.

The Blue Jackets scored early, didn’t score the rest of regulation, leaned on Sergei Bobrovsky again and defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 Tuesday at Bell Centre on Zach Werenski’s goal 1:09 into overtime.

“It’s, again, we need the points and we need to win,” said Bobrovsky, who made 28 saves for his second straight victory. “The game dictates those conditions. You have to be focused. You have to work, and you have to step up when you need it for your teammates.”

It was the fourth straight game the Blue Jackets have scored one goal in regulation, third straight game they scored within in the first six minutes of the game and second game in a row they won beyond regulation – after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in a nine-round shootout on Saturday.

This time, Josh Anderson scored his team-leading seventh goal 2:29 into the game, and that was all the offense Columbus got until Werenski ended it in OT. In between, Bobrovsky was sharp again, including another highlight-reel stop against a 2-on-1 in the third period.

Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves for the Canadiens, who tied the game at 12:14 of the third period on a goal by Paul Byron.

