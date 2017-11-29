Blue Jackets beat Carolina 3-2 in shootout

by

It was one of those gritty games teams need to win every now and then, especially when there are 17 sets of back-to-back games on the schedule.

After losing a tough game in Montreal on Monday, which ended a six-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets bounced back with resilience Tuesday, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena less than 24 hours later.

They got center Alexander Wennberg back from a six-game injury absence, which was good, but had their second goalie, Joonas Korpisalo, in net and played without defenseman Ryan Murray, who sustained an injury against the Canadiens.

As they’ve done most of this season, the Blue Jackets found a way to win – improving to 8-0-1 in games that end beyond regulation.

“I like the way we played,” coach John Tortorella said. “Coming in as late as we did [Monday] night, I liked our game. I thought everybody contributed, and I’m thrilled for ‘Korpi’. I’m just so happy for him to get a win as your second goalie, where he’s been going back and forth to Cleveland to stay sharp, I’m thrilled for him.”

Korpisalo, who hadn’t played for Columbus since Nov. 7 against the Nashville Predators, made 29 saves and didn’t allow a goal in the shootout. Josh Anderson and Zach Werenski scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets (16-8-1), who were unable to hold leads of 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to goals by Carolina’s Noah Hanifin and Brock McGinn.

Columbus outshot the Hurricanes 38-31, the 17th time the Jackets have outshot their opponent this season, and dominated overtime. They just weren’t able to end it before the game went to the shootout, where Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in the first two rounds.

Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen were unable to beat Korpisalo on their attempts, and the Blue Jackets had another victory in the bank. The win bumped their record to 8-4-1 in November, which is tied for second in wins and points (17) in franchise history. Only last season’s 9-2-3 mark, for 21 points, was better in the month of November.

It was the Jackets’ second victory against the Hurricanes in three games this season, and second that went past regulation.

Click here to read more.