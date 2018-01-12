Winter Weather Advisory Issued – Ice and up to 5 inches of snow expected

Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect from 10:00am Friday morning through 4:00am Saturday morning.
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected with rain changing to freezing rain beginning around midday. A transition to sleet and snow will occur later in the afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation along with 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. The snow and ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute.
- WHERE…Portions of north central Ohio. This includes portions of Interstate 71…the Ohio Turnpike and the U.S. Route 30 corridor.
- WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Saturday.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.