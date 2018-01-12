Winter Weather Advisory Issued – Ice and up to 5 inches of snow expected

by

Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect from 10:00am Friday morning through 4:00am Saturday morning.

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected with rain changing to freezing rain beginning around midday. A transition to sleet and snow will occur later in the afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation along with 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. The snow and ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute.

WHERE…Portions of north central Ohio. This includes portions of Interstate 71…the Ohio Turnpike and the U.S. Route 30 corridor.

WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Saturday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.