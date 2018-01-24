Carrol W. Tropf, 89, formerly of Caledonia

by

Carrol W. Tropf. age 89, formerly of Caledonia passed away early Sunday morning January 21st , 2018 at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Galion.

Carrol was born August 31st, 1928 in Marion as the son of the late Clarence & Iva (Guinther) Tropf.

Carrol was a graduate of Martel High school. He worked in production at Timken Roller Bearings in Bucyrus for 31 years. He was also Tully Township Clerk for 22 years.

He was a faithful member of Sixteen United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years and held most of the other leadership positions in the congregation. He was also a member of Morrow County Men for Missions.

He collected cars of all types and sizes. He had in excess of 150 Wenmac Ford Mustang Models and Chrysler Air-Flows. One of his big “father-son” outings with his son Tom was their yearly trip to Hershey Pennsylvania for the auto parts swap meet. Auctions and garage sales were two of his great weaknesses. He and Ann had traveled throughout the United States including Hawaii and parts of Europe.

Carrol is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann (Hissong) Tropf. He also leaves behind his son Thomas (Karen) Tropf of North Canton, Ohio and his daughter Marilynn Mulvaine of Jackson, TN. His memory will be cherished by his five grandsons and granddaughter. There is also one great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 27th, at 11:00 A.M. in the Sixteen United Methodist Church with Pat Fruth officiating. Interment will following in Sixteen Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church where the family will receive them from 10:00 Saturday morning until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sixteen United Methodist Church. Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia is entrusted with Carrol‘s final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.timsonallenmelroy.com