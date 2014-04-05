You are here: Home / Closings, Delays, and Emergency Notices
School Delays for Tuesday
Updated at 8:16 pm on January 1, 2018
The following school delays were reported to Marion Online for Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
- Marion City – 2 hr Delay
- MARCA Industries – 2 hr Delay
If you don't see an announcement above, there have been no recent school or business closings, delays, or other emergencies affecting the Marion, Ohio area reported to Marion Online.
Submit Your Closings
Don't see your closing or delay listed? Let us know and we'll get it posted for you. Just email us by going to our Contact Us page.
Snow Advisory Definitions
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.