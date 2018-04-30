by

Many of us love Marion. We love the people, the history, the properties and the potential of Marion. No doubt Marion is on the grow. We’ve turned a corner. We are excited about what lies ahead. What lies ahead is an opportunity unlike anything seen since the “Front Porch” speeches of President Harding. People came to Marion from all over the United States to visit Marion during that time. Once again Marion will be receiving thousands if not 10’s of thousands of visitors when the Harding Presidential Library opens in 2020. This is less than 2 years away folks.

Whenever we invite friends or family into our homes we “get ready” for their arrival. Marion is in a time of “getting ready” for visitors. We need each property owner (residential, commercial, landlords, apartments, government, education, healthcare, churches) to take a close look at their place and see what needs to be done to get ready. We need each Marionite to take pride in their community and help clean up, freshen up and take personal responsibility for what they can do to help get ready for what lies ahead for years to come.

We can do this! I’d like to quote Frank Huber who wrote in the November 14, 1915 Marion Star about an upcoming business opportunity: “Now is the time for every man to come to the help of Marion. Now one of the greatest of opportunities is ours. We can not afford to fail. We must not fail. Every one must do his share. Let’s line up with Marion in solid front. Don’t wait to be asked to give. Come forward. Do your share or forever hold your peace.”

Frank Huber finished the call to action with the phrase, “Forward Marion”. I wholeheartedly agree. “Forward Marion!”

Guest Column submitted by Bob Goyer